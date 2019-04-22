HOUSTON, Texas — Houston will host the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship.

On Monday the International Table Tennis Federation announced that Houston won a bid against Morocco to host the World Championship.

2021 will be the first time the United States will host to the World Table Tennis Championship since the start of the international event.

According to Team USA, Houston has hosted world championships for boxing in 1999 and weightlifting in 2015 and will host the BMX cycling world championships in 2020.