Houston opens up NCAA Tournament tonight against UAB

The Cougars are hoping to make a run back into the Final Four and it all starts tonight.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston made it to the Final Four last year. This year, they're looking for a national title, and it all starts tonight in the first round against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Tipoff is tonight at 8:20 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

The 12th-seeded Blazers come into the game with a 27-7 record, taking on 5th-seeded UH and their 29-6 record. Houston is an 8.5-point favorite.

Tipoff is tonight at 8:20 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

Game matchups

The Cougars are 15-3 against AAC opponents. Houston leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Josh Carlton paces the Cougars with 6.4 rebounds.

The Blazers are 14-4 in C-USA play. UAB leads C-USA shooting 38.0% from downtown. Jon Coleman leads the Blazers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trey Jemison is averaging seven points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.