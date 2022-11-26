UH's Sam Brown caught slapping former Klein Collins standout after loss

The university said in a statement that they'll be gathering more information on the incident.

HOUSTON — A Houston Cougars wide receiver is in a bit of hot water after he was seen slapping a Tulsa Golden Hurricane player after Saturday night's loss.

ESPN cameras caught redshirt freshman Sam Brown pointing at Tulsa's Bryson Powers after Houston's 37-30 loss to Tulsa right as Brown slapped Powers in the face and walked off.

Powers, a safety and redshirt senior for Tulsa, played high school football at Klein Collins and was catching up with his former teammate and current Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin at the time of the slap.

After the incident, Houston Vice President Chris Pezman and Head Coach Dana Holgorsen released the following statement:

"We are aware of an incident that took place following tonight's game involving one of our players. This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program. We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward."

It's a fitting end to a disappointing season for the Cougars who had high hopes after last year's 12-2 campaign. Houston finished their 2022 season 7-5 with a 5-3 record in the American Athletic Conference.

The Cougars now wait to see what bowl game they'll be playing in and who their opponent will be as they head to the Big 12 Conference next season.

