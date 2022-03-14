Fans getting ready as UH, TSU represent Houston in this year's NCAA tournament

March Madness is here, and if you're a basketball fan in Houston, get ready because both Texas Southern University and the University of Houston are in the tourney.

HOUSTON, Texas — March Madness is here, and if you're a basketball fan in Houston, get ready! Both the Texas Southern University Tigers and the University of Houston Cougars are in The Big Dance.

As a sports bar on the UH campus, it's no surprise The Den can get busy, especially on game day, like last year, when the Cougars made it to the Final Four.

"It was standing room only in here. Everybody going crazy. Crazy excited," owner Ben Pannell said.

Pannell knows the tournament means packed parties once again.

"Probably double what we would have on a normal night. People are going to have to get here early to get a seat, otherwise, it's going to be standing room only," Pannell said.

And inside the University of Houston store, alumni are buying new gear, hoping this year their team will go all the way.

"Grab a few T-shirts and a hat so we can have something to wear during the game," Steven Williams said. "Hopefully this year will go just as good. The team can keep pushing and keep pushing and get a few wins, and all we got to do is get hot at the right time."

But competition is closer than you'd think. Just a mile away, Texas Southern Tigers are on the prowl for their spot at the top.

"Oh, we're doing our thing. We're coming for every spot, every team, every HBCU. Any school, we're coming for the dub," TSU Freshman Keasha McCants said. "We will take all the attention we can get because it's a lot of great stuff going on on campus that I feel like people should be able to see. And with the attention that we have here now, it's going to get the spotlight on every aspect of TSU and what we have to offer everybody."

TSU plays Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus Christi as part of the First Four. UH has their first game on Friday.

Come cheer on the Houston Cougars men's basketball team this Friday as they take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers. Join KHOU 11 News at Avenida Houston for the Coogs official watch party to kick off March Madness. Admission to the watch party is free and tickets for the event can be claimed on the Houston Cougars website.

The watch party will feature the Spirit of Houston Band, hosts from KHOU 11, a DJ, games, giveaways, great prizes, and most importantly, an even bigger TV than previous years to watch the game.