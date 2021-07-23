Houston Taekwondo athlete heads to Tokyo for the Olympics

Despite six past knee surgeries, Victoria Stambaugh will be traveling to Tokyo this summer to represent Puerto Rico in the Olympics.

HOUSTON — A Houston athlete has made it to Tokyo for her first chance to compete in the Olympics.

Stambaugh has been practicing Taekwondo for most of her life, and this is her third time to try out for the Olympics. She finally made it, but then COVID hit, setting the competition back another year.

Throughout her rigorous training, Stambaugh has had to undergo six knee surgeries. But she's recovered and pushed through each surgery with the help of trainers at the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute.