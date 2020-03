CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback P.J. Walker led the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL to an undefeated shortened-season and now he’s heading to the NFL.

Walker is reportedly signing with the Carolina Panthers. He would be the first XFL player to make it to the NFL.

Walker led the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes.

As with all other sports leagues, the XFL season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) carries the ball as he runs during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

AP

