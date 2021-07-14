Houston Raceway Park is set to close after nearly four decades of drag racing in Baytown

"...the end of an era in Texas motorsports history."

BAYTOWN, Texas — It's the end of an era for drag racers and those who like to watch the sport.

Houston Raceway Park recently posted on its website that the dragstrip will soon close to make way for an industrial facility.

“Our family is extremely proud to have showcased the top level of professional drag racing for 35 wonderful years,” track operator Seth Angel said. “It’s been a dream come true to meet and work with all the incredible drivers, team owners and NHRA executives who come together each year to entertain the millions of racing fans in our area."

There are still some events lined up before next year's closure, however:

"When the final pair of Top Fuel dragsters roar down Houston Raceway Park Powered by Pennzoil at the conclusion of the 2022 NHRA national event, the echoing thunder of their combined 22,000-plus horsepower will signal the end of an era in Texas motorsports history."

The park says immediately following the April 22 to 24, 2022 event, the new property owners will "repurpose the drag racing complex into an industrial business park."