Oilers Hall of Famer Curley Culp announces cancer battle

HOUSTON — Hall of Famer and former Houston Oilers' star Curley Culp announced on Twitter Tuesday that he’s battling cancer.

Culp says he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In his tweet, he asked for his followers, friends and family to donate to their local cancer organizations.

Culp was one of the most recognizable members of the Oilers Luv Ya Blue days. The former Arizona State star came into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played from 1968 to 1974. He was traded to the Oilers in the middle of the 1974 season.

He played for Houston from 1974 to 1980 and finished his career spending a year and a half with the Detroit Lions.

To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13. — Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 16, 2021

Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.