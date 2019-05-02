SUGAR LAND, Texas — Houston native and former MLB player James Loney is returning to baseball as a member of the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Loney will be a player-coach, the team announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was drafted 19th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 2002 MLB Draft and played his first seven seasons there. The Elkins High School alumnus also played for the Boston Red Sox in 2012, the Tampa Bay Rays from 2013 to 2015 and the New York Mets in 2016.

In his MLB career, Loney hit 108 home runs and posted 669 RBIs in 1,443 games. He ranks eighth all-time in Dodgers history in games played at first base with 896.

The Skeeters open the 2019 season against the against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs April 25 at Constellation Field. For tickets, visit sugarlandskeeters.com or call the TDECU Ticket Office at (281) 240-4487.