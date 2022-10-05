Spot on! Little League pitcher replicates windup of Astros pitcher Luis Garcia

Charlie Spring gets a kick out of using Luis Garcia's windup during games. It's something he and his dad have worked on in order to master.

HOUSTON — Since the beginning of time, boys and girls have tried to emulate their sports heroes.

But Charlie Spring's impression of Astros pitcher Luis Garcia is next level.

And that's not just our opinion, it's approved by baseball fans around the world.

Charlie has the fastball of a 9-year-old, because, well, he's 9. But it's his windup that's making a major-league splash.

He replicates the one-of-a-kind windup by Garcia in the game. He said it feels a little funny, but he's worked to get the hang of it.

"Yeah, it's funny, but it's fun once you get the hang of it," Charlie said.

It all started at home with his dad, Jon Spring.

"Charlie and I were watching stuff online and he was trying to mimic," Jon said.

It was just for fun at first, but eventually, Charlie started using it in games within the Spring Branch Memorial Sports Association.

Jon posted a video to social media and it was a home run.

The Astros broadcast team even showed the side-by-side comparison. Charlie is soaking up the attention.

"It’s good. Now Alex Bregman. Jeremy Pena. Luis Garcia responded to it," Charlie said.

His manager is adjusting to the superstar in the dugout.

"I've coached Little League for four or five years now. And I've never had to manage a talent ... a superstar talent like this," coach Nash Bell said.

Jokes aside, mimicking a big leaguer is no small accomplishment, especially at 9-years-old.