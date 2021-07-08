Puck partnership: Houston rec league hockey team sponsored by Battleship Texas

The hockey club is named after warships of the past and is supported by one here in town.

HOUSTON — No rec league hockey team in North America steps onto the ice with this kind of backing.

A ton of support? Not exactly.

More like 27000 tons of support.

This club is the Texas Dreadnoughts; named after the warships of the past and presently sponsored by the last one remaining to serve in both World Wars I and II, respectively: the massive Battleship Texas.

“I did not expect a year and a half ago when I started this, hey, your brand is about to blow up,” said James Lightbody, the brains behind this odd arrangement.

“I was just thinking one night I'm like, ‘What's the area that we haven't hit on, on bringing awareness to the ship?’”

Built more than 100 years ago, and currently closed to the public for repairs, the U.S.S. Texas is maintained by the Battleship Texas Foundation. One of its volunteers is hockey-loving James, 29, who presented a sponsorship idea to some higher-ups.

“Did they have any reservations?” KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol wondered.

“No, they were all gung-ho for it,” Lightbody replied.

Now these weekend warriors are also ambassadors on skates. How they play is almost as important as what they wear.

In the game attended by KHOU 11, the Dreadnoughts were wearing their alternate jerseys. But their main sweater has the Battleship Texas as the focal point of their logo.

Lightbody designed them himself. The jerseys are for sale on-line. They’ve been a hit: “That giant battleship right on front of it, I thought is just ‘cool,’” says team goalie Jonathan Willingham.

“It’s a big honor, either way, to wear it,” mentioned Justin Donovan, who plays both forward and defense.

By no means do the proceeds from each jersey sale keep the Foundation afloat; however every bit of money – and attention – helps. “I feel like I'm contributing to some cause because I know we're, you know, refurbishing the battleship,” said team member Robb Delprado.

The Dreadnoughts also play roller hockey and are hosting a benefit game on Saturday, August 7, at Houston Premier Sportsplex at 3 p.m. against a team from Dallas-Fort Worth. Money raised will go to the Foundation, as well as the Irreverent Warriors charity.

In hockey, great players make history.

The Dreadnoughts players? Their role is to celebrate it.

“I still have a long way to go,” said Lightbody of the Dreadnoughts’ mission. "But it's going the path I’ve wanted it to go.”

Learn more about the team on their Facebook page.