Houstonians have a chance to show their true colors Wednesday.

The question is: Will they choose Astros orange or Rockets red?

“That’s a hard question. I’m blushing already,” said Carlos Santiago.

“I shall be with the Houston Rockets, but in spirit, I will also be with the Houston Astros,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Most fans are following their heart.

“I’m so excited. I’m going to see the Astros and the Yankees, that’s what I’m doing,” said Amanda Castro.

However, if you’re motivated by your wallet, the Rockets and Astros provided up-to-date ticket and concession costs Wednesday.

ROCKETS

Cheapest available ticket: $72 (with taxes and fees)

Hot dog: $7

Fountain drink: $6.75

ASTROS

Cheapest available ticket: $34.36 (with taxes and fees)

Hot dog: $5.75

Fountain drink: $6.25

If money is no object, some fans downtown said they’re watching both teams this week.

Keep in mind, the Astros play the Yankees again Thursday.

“Go Astros and Go Rockets,” Santiago said.

© 2018 KHOU