Houston Dynamo fans invited to celebrate U.S. Open Championship Cup win this morning

The celebration will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Shell Energy Stadium in east downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — Fans can celebrate this morning after the Houston Dynamo took home the U.S. Open Championship Cup just last night.

Starting at 6 a.m., fans can join in the festivities at Hustletown Bar including pictures with the trophy and coffee and donuts. Championship gear will also be available to purchase.

Houston Dynamo FC defeated Inter Miami CF, 2-1, and won the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, securing its first title under owner Ted Segal, general manager Pat Onstad, and head coach Ben Olsen.

Houston never trailed in a match during its U.S. Open Cup Championship campaign.

The victory secured Houston’s fourth domestic title in club history after the Dynamo won back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup.

Dynamo returns to league play this Saturday, Sept. 30 to host FC Dallas in the final leg of the Texas Derby.

Fans can park at HDFC HQ and enter through the team store to join the team for donuts and coffee while supplies last.

DYNAMO FANS! Join us tomorrow morning for “Breakfast with the Cup” from 6 am-9 am at Hustletown Bar — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 28, 2023