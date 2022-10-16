Houston Dash's season ends with playoff loss to Kansas City Current

In the first postseason appearance for the Dash, the team lost a close match in front of a record-setting crowd.

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash lost to the Kansas City Current on Sunday, ending Houston's season.

It was the first postseason appearance for the Dash.

The Current won 2-1, with the go-ahead goal coming in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

The Dash finished fourth in the NWSL with a 10-7-6 record.

The match was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 21,284. It's the biggest crown in Dash history and the second-largest crowd to ever watch a professional woman's game in Texas.

The Current took an early lead in the game when captain Lo’eau LaBonta converted a penalty kick.

The Dash knotted it up in the 21st minute off a corner kick by forward Maria Sanchez. The cross was punched by the KC goalie and bounced to midfielder Sophie Schmidt at the back post. Schmidt beat the goalkeeper with a first-touch volley with her left foot, smashing her shot through traffic and into the opposite side netting.