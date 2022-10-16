Houston Dash's season ends with playoff loss to Kansas City Current

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash lost to the Kansas City Current on Sunday, ending Houston's season.
It was the first postseason appearance for the Dash.
The Current won 2-1, with the go-ahead goal coming in the 10th minute of stoppage time.
The Dash finished fourth in the NWSL with a 10-7-6 record.
The match was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 21,284. It's the biggest crown in Dash history and the second-largest crowd to ever watch a professional woman's game in Texas.
The Current took an early lead in the game when captain Lo’eau LaBonta converted a penalty kick.
The Dash knotted it up in the 21st minute off a corner kick by forward Maria Sanchez. The cross was punched by the KC goalie and bounced to midfielder Sophie Schmidt at the back post. Schmidt beat the goalkeeper with a first-touch volley with her left foot, smashing her shot through traffic and into the opposite side netting.
The Current punched their ticket to the next round on the final kick of the match. A cross from Alexis Loera deflected off a Dash defender and fell to Kate Del Fava, who scored the game-winning goal.