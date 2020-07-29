Houston Dash hosting drive-thru celebration for franchise's first title

HOUSTON — Fans are invited to join a drive-thru celebration of the Houston Dash's championship victory.
The Dash won the NWSL Challenge Cup title with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday. Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to earn the victory.
The celebration will be held in east downtown at BBVA Stadium. Here are some more details:
- WHAT: Houston Dash NWSL Challenge Cup Drive-Thru Celebration
- WHO: Houston Dash players, coaches, fans
- WHEN: Thursday, July 30 – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- WHERE: BBVA Stadium south parking lot. Entrance near corner of Walker St. and Emancipation Ave.
"Dash players and coaches, all of whom have undergone a rigorous testing protocol throughout the Challenge Cup, will gather together on a stage in the parking lot south of BBVA Stadium while fans drive by, enabling everyone to maintain a safe distance and ensure that local and state health protocols are followed. Fans will be required to wear masks, and must stay in their cars," the team said.
Fans who attend are asked to decorate signs, banners, flags and their cars to celebrate the win.
The first 1,000 fans will receive free NWSL Challenge Cup Champions posters and commemorative poker chips. T-shirts will be for sale as well.