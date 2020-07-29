Houston Dash hosting drive-thru celebration for franchise's first title

Everything you need to know about the celebration plans for the Houston Dash on Thursday, July 30.

HOUSTON — Fans are invited to join a drive-thru celebration of the Houston Dash's championship victory.

The Dash won the NWSL Challenge Cup title with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday. Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to earn the victory.

The celebration will be held in east downtown at BBVA Stadium. Here are some more details:

WHAT: Houston Dash NWSL Challenge Cup Drive-Thru Celebration

WHO: Houston Dash players, coaches, fans

WHEN: Thursday, July 30 – 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WHERE: BBVA Stadium south parking lot. Entrance near corner of Walker St. and Emancipation Ave.

"Dash players and coaches, all of whom have undergone a rigorous testing protocol throughout the Challenge Cup, will gather together on a stage in the parking lot south of BBVA Stadium while fans drive by, enabling everyone to maintain a safe distance and ensure that local and state health protocols are followed. Fans will be required to wear masks, and must stay in their cars," the team said.

🎉🏆 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞! 🏆🎉



H-Town, join your Challenge Cup Champs at @BBVAStadium this Thursday for a 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 celebration!



DETAILS: https://t.co/BUbUlQ3kPc pic.twitter.com/BtbgbzXIbt — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) July 28, 2020

Fans who attend are asked to decorate signs, banners, flags and their cars to celebrate the win.