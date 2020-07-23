Houston Dash takes on Kealia Ohai Watt's new team in NWSL Challenge Cup Final

This is the first time the Dash has advanced to the NWSL Challenge Cup Final.

HOUSTON — For the first time in team history, the Houston Dash is headed to the NWSL Challenge Cup Final.

Their slot to the final was secured when FW Rachel Daly scored the game-winning goal against the Portland Thorns Wednesday in Utah.

So who will the Dash face in the championship?

Well, they will be competing against a familiar face and old teammate.

The Chicago Red Stars also advanced to the finals Wednesday after defeating Sky Blue FC -- which means Dash will be competing against Kealia Ohai Watt.

Watt, who's married to Houston Texas star JJ Watt, was traded to the Red Stars from Houston Dash at the beginning of 2020. She had spent six years with the team.

JJ Watt, who is not shy about showing off his wife and her achievements, took to Twitter to share the news about Chicago's advancement.

Annnnd exhale, Chicago Fans...WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/h7d7bbce00 — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 23, 2020

Kealia Watt is just making an And 1 mixtape out here. 🤩 #NWSLChallengeCup #CHIvNJ pic.twitter.com/vDsh1Xd7ur — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) July 23, 2020

You can see Houston Dash take on Chicago Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on KHOU 11/CBS.