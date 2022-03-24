Houston Cougars and Arizona Wildcats square off in Sweet 16

The winner will advance to the Elite 8 to face either Michigan or Villanova.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston Cougars (31-6, 15-3 AAC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (33-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:59 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats and No. 15 Houston Cougars meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wildcats have gone 18-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 15-3 in AAC play. Houston averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Christian Koloko is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kyler Edwards is averaging 13.9 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Taze Moore is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.