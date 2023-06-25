CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off in Houston

The CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off this weekend and is the latest in a long list of recent sporting events in H-Town.

HOUSTON — We all know Houston is “Clutch City,” but with this most recent run of big-ticket games, we might consider changing the name because Houston has become a city of champions.

Fans poured into NRG Stadium on Sunday as Houston helped launch the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Fans chanted ahead of the Honduras vs. Qatar Group Stage game.

CONCACAF stands for the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football Association. It’s a biannual tournament and games takes place in over a dozen United States cities.

Houstonians whose national teams traveled to them were especially excited.

“We are ready to see Mexico a ganar!” one fan said.

“I don’t have to travel and go far so I’m excited,” Samantha Martinez said.

It's the latest major sporting event to land in Space City. The Astros became World Series champions, yet again, in 2022. Then, in the spring, Houston hosted the Final Four for the fourth time. This CONCACAF Gold Cup just kicked off, but don’t blink, in January, the College Football Playoff will be here at NRG Stadium. Also, while it’s still a few years away, the World Cup will be here before we know it.

With the elevated events come big bucks for the city. For example, Houston First estimated that there was a $12 million to $14 million dollar economic impact per World Series home game.

The Final Four had an impact of approximately $270 million.

As for the 2026 World Cup, experts said it’s like hosting six Super Bowls with visitors from over 100 countries, it’s estimated the impact could be over $1.3 billion.

Waiting for another champion to be crowned here in Houston.

CONCACAF Gold Cup games will run through July 4th here in Houston with the final taking place on July 16th. And as for the World Cup that will be taking place for all the world to see in June and July of 2026.