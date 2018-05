The Houston Rockets are moving on to the Western Conference Finals!

After a nail-biting Western Conference Semifinals series, the Rockets were able to close it out with a 112-102 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 Tuesday night.

City leaders, officials, Houston celebs and fans shared their congrats via Twitter as soon as the final buzzer went off.

Congratulations to the @HoustonRockets headed to the western conference finals. Sweet music to our ears!πŸ˜ŽπŸš€πŸš€πŸš€πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ β€” HPOU (@HPOUTX) May 9, 2018

What a way to punch our ticket to the #WesternConferenceFinals. When the team plays well together, they are unstoppable.



Congrats to our @HoustonRockets for playing with the heart and spirit of champions. On to the next round. st #Rockets #RunAsOne #NBAPlayoffs β€” Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 9, 2018

Congratulations @HoustonRockets! Way to go!! Two more series to go!!! @ChiefMikeBrown please email your preferred mailing address for your new uniform πŸš€s ball πŸ€cap. #RunAsOneπŸš€s! https://t.co/XsY1pOPWOe β€” Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 9, 2018

Congrats to the @HoustonRockets πŸš€ keep it going. Lets go all the way 🀘🀘🀘🀘🀘 β€” Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) May 9, 2018

The Rockets will play either the Golden State Warriors or the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference Finals.

