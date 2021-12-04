Houston takes on Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship

Cincinnati is unbeaten. Houston has run off 11 straight wins.

CINCINNATI — The Houston Cougars are playing for an American Athletic Conference championship today, the biggest football game for the program in years. But to win the title, they'll have to knock off the unbeaten Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati is looking to improve to a perfect 13-0. Meanwhile, Houston (11-1) has run off 11 straight wins after a season-opening loss to Texas Tech.

For third-year Houston head coach, Dana Holgersen, it’s his first trip to the AAC title game. He says that loss to Tech may have actually helped his team.

“Maybe things hap for a reason. I don’t know. If we won that game, maybe we would have lost game 6 or game 7 or game 8. It’s hard to win every game. We all know that," he said. "The fact that we won 11 games in a row is awesome, but more importantly, we won the eight conference games.”

Holdgersen added that the Coogs are doing what good teams do to win games.

"The thing I’m proud about with our team - we played good complimentary football. If offense was struggling a little bit, defense would it up. If defense was giving up some things, offense would pick it up. That’s what good teams do. It’s going to be harder against a team that’s so well-rounded like Cincinnati is.”

Cincinnati is a 10.5-point favorite to win. And if they do, they’ve got a great shot to be the first non-Power 5 team to make the college football playoffs. They’re currently No. 4, with final rankings coming out tomorrow.