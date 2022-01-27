Houston Astros announce Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Former All-Star Terry Puhl headlines the two new inductees to the Astros Hall of Fame.

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros announced two new members of the Houston Astros Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Former All-Star outfielder Terry Puhl and former front office executive Tal Smith were elected by the committee, which consists of former Astros players, current front office staff, current media members, and baseball historians.

Puhl spent 15 years in the majors with 14 of them in Houston. The 1978 All-Star finished his career with a batting average of .280, with 62 home runs and 435 RBIs.

Smith joined the Astros when they were founded as the Colt .45s in 1960. During his time with the Astros, Smith served as the team's farm system director, assistant to the president, and eventually vice president in 1965.

Smith joined the New York Yankees in 1973 before returning to the Astros as general manager in 1975.

Smith was also vital in the design of Minute Maid Park, contributing to the park's dimensions so much that the field included a 30-degree hill named "Tal's Hill" in centerfield.

The hill was eventually removed in 2017 to improve seating, food, and beverage options.