HISD football returns Thursday; limited spectators allowed at games

HOUSTON — Sporting events are back for Houston Independent School District.

Barnett Stadium will be hosting the district's first high school varsity football game -- the Bellaire Cardinals vs Pasadena's Dobie Longhorns -- Thursday at 7 p.m.

A limited number of spectators are allowed to attend varsity games only, but there are restrictions due to COVID-19.

Each player will only be given five tickets for their family members to buy and tickets may only be purchased at the students’ schools.

"We know that high school football is a long-standing tradition that is supported by entire communities," the district said. "That is why we are seeking to accommodate supporters in a safe and responsible manner."

Those who attend the game will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing from others when possible.

"We request patience and understanding from our students and families as we move to prudently hold sporting events in the district during this unprecedented time."

Football isn't the only sport making its return to HISD.