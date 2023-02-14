Willowridge High School girls basketball team makes playoffs in turnaround year

The team posted a winning record for the first time in six years and made the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Willowridge High School girl's basketball team is writing its own Cinderella story.

"Everybody loves to win, and when you're winning, everyone's happy," head coach Tiffany Collins said.

But the Lady Eagles know what it's like to lose ... a lot.

"My freshman year we got beat bad," sophomore Natalie Greene said.

Last season, they only won five games. The team hasn't had a winning record in six years.

"They don't want to feel that way anymore -- that drives their hunger and they want to be in the gym," Collins said.

Collins is a Willowridge graduate and former basketball player. She said this season they're rewriting history with their 23-8 record.

"My blood pressure is definitely lower," Collins said.

They're doing it with a young team with a lot of heart. The team found success despite having few upperclassmen, a lot of sophomores and a few freshmen.

"We're like sisters. We all fight, we get over it and we play," senior Maryanna Lockett said.

On Tuesday night, they were back in the playoffs. It's a place Willowridge hasn't been in eight years. The history of it all called for a stylish sendoff.

"They're representing more than themselves," Collins said. "It's a whole community that is rooting for them."

That community showed up to watch the young team start its playoff run.

The team's smothering defense and high-powered offense led to a dominant showing against Waltrip High School. The Lady Eagles won 70-27.

If the big win is any indication, there will be plenty more to cheer on before the historic turnaround season is over.

"There's so much more we can accomplish if we keep putting in the work," Collins said.