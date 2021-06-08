Sneak peek: Exclusive tour of Tomball ISD's big new stadium ahead of first official event

The new stadium seats 10,000 and is designed for football and soccer.

TOMBALL, Texas — Texans love high school football and doing things big.

And Tomball ISD is celebrating the completion of a big new stadium.

"Right now, this is far larger than what we’ve had,” said superintendent, Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora.

She gave KHOU 11 News a sneak peek of the facility she had a hand in designing.

"This stadium has the capacity of 10,000 currently and can go up to 12,000," said Salazar-Zamora. "It has state-of-the-art collegiate turf.”

There’s a team store, high-tech production capabilities and a hospitality suite on the home side which overlooks the field.

There's also a community room that can accommodate up to 600 people.

Texas does things BIG .. And we love high school 🏈. @TomballISD gave me an exclusive sneak peek of the fast-growing district’s new stadium days before its first event. Watch @KHOU at 4:30 for more #khou11 #educationstation pic.twitter.com/jeqAfclIdh — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 6, 2021

"And that will be available for our students, our staff and, of course, our greater community here in Tomball,” said Salazar-Zamora.

The stadium was part of a $275 million bond package approved in 2017.

It was delayed a bit due to weather and post Harvey-related regulations.

But it's opening in time for football season followed by soccer and shares a 150-acre site with new elementary and junior high schools.

"This stadium is far above anything I’ve personally experienced,” said bond program manager Robert Wilbanks with architectural engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam.

He said quality was a priority during construction.

"It’s very much an upgrade from many other stadiums and built to last," said Wilbanks. "It’s going to be here for 50 years.”

The stadium should accommodate inevitable growth in Tomball ISD.

About 2000 district staff will attend a convocation on Monday.

The first football game is set for August 27.