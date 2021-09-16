Catch 'The Program,' tonight at 10:30 p.m., featuring Ft. Bend ISD's Marshall High School

KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Marshall Buffalos

HOUSTON — The award-winning high school football show "The Program" is back on KHOU 11. After a year off due to COVID, the show returns to feature Thurgood Marshall High School in Fort Bend ISD.



The Buffalos have made the state championship game two of the last three years and they are hoping to finally break through and win it all this season.



They're guided by head coach James Williams and led by quarterback Ja’koby Banks and a senior class full of top talent.

These are extended clips of the show that ran on KHOU 11

Marshall QB Ja'Koby Banks Feature Interview

Junior quarterback Ja’koby Banks is the leader of the Marshall Buffalos. He has spent years working to get this opportunity and now feels that this is the chance to finally bring home that state title to Buffalo Run. Hear him discuss his teammates, the bond they have and why the school means so much to him…oh, and his BBQ talents, too.

Head Coach James Williams

Marshall HS head coach James Williams has spent 12 years building the program to where it is now. He’s been inspired by former coaches and has put together a coaching staff that has helped him mold the Buffalos into a perennial powerhouse in Houston 5A football. Hear him discuss what the job means to him, why the school is so special and the potential it has to be even better.

Marshall Track and Football

What separates Marshall HS football from others is how they’ve blended both football and track into their training program. The Track and Field team has won multiple state championships under the direction of head coach Lloyd Banks and the football team benefits greatly from those type of work outs. Hear from WR coach and former UH & Hightower HS track star Isaiah Sweeney, head coach James Williams and Banks in this short vignette.

Pre-Game Speech - Youth Pastor William Cumby

Before each game for the past several years, local youth pastor William Cumby has given a motivational speech and prayer to the team. This is the speech he gave them before their 2021 season opener against Eisenhower.

About 'The Program'



The Program started back in 2017 and has featured Pearland HS, Santa Fe HS and North Shore HS. Last season, due to COVID restrictions, the show was not in production.



The show is one of a kind in Houston, taking a behind the scenes look at a high school football program leading up to their season.



It's a reality show meets sports show and has drawn praise by winning AP Sports Show of the year and garnering 3 EMMY Nominations.



This year's edition of The Program airs on Saturday, September 18 at 10:30 p.m. on KHOU right after the 10 p.m. newscast.

Here's last year's episode of 'The Program'. It featured North Shore High School