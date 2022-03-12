x
High School

Houston-area high school football playoff scores and highlights

Playoffs are in full swing across the state of Texas

HOUSTON — Houston-area teams continue through the high school football playoffs. In the video window above, Daniel Gotera has highlights from Friday's games and below are scores from around the state.  And don't miss a full wrap-up of all of the high school football action on Inside High School Sports, Saturday at 11 p.m.

Class 6A Division I

Quarterfinal


Houston North Shore Mustangs 38, Humble Atascocita 7

Class 6A Division II

Quarterfinal


Austin Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 24

De Soto 60, Killeen Harker Heights 24

Katy 56, Houston King 34

Class 5A Division I

Quarterfinal


Longview 38, Mansfield Timberview 21

Class 5A Division II

Quarterfinal


Argyle 35, Abilene Wylie 28

Dallas South Oak Cliff 30, Melissa 16

Liberty Hill 63, CC Flour Bluff 43

Port Neches-Groves 29, Fort Bend Marshall 21

Class 4A Division I

Region I Quarterfinal


Decatur 35, Wichita Falls 21

Region II Quarterfinal


China Spring 31, Anna 14

Region III Quarterfinal


Tyler Chapel Hill 24, Kilgore 21

Region IV Quarterfinal


Boerne 49, CC Calallen 19

Class 4A Division II


Region I Quarterfinal


Glen Rose 62, Monahans 14

Region II Quarterfinal



Carthage 45, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14

Region III Quarterfinal


Cuero 58, Silsbee 56, 3OT

Region IV Quarterfinal


Wimberley 49, Lago Vista 30

Class 3A Division I

Quarterfinal


Franklin 24, Columbus 21

Malakoff 29, Grandview 17

Class 3A Division II

Quarterfinal


Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 36, Newton 22

Canadian 45, Wall 10

Gunter 31, Holliday 7

Poth 12, El Maton Tidehaven 6

Class 2A Division I

Quarterfinal


Crawford 14, Tolar 7

Hawley 40, Cisco 7

Refugio 27, Shiner 21

Timpson 34, Cooper 13

Class 2A Division II

Quarterfinal


Albany 66, Collinsville 34

Burton 27, Granger 7

Mart 56, Lovelady 6

New Home 35, Wellington 20

Class 1A Division I

State Semifinal

Westbrook 40, Happy 30

Class 1A Division II

State Semifinal


Loraine 86, Oakwood 38

TAPPS 11-Man Div I

Championship


Dallas Parish Episcopal 38, Plano Prestonwood 14

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Championship


Fort Bend Christian 42, FW All Saints 30

