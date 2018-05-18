SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School student Rome Shubert was one of 10 people wounded Friday when a shooter opened fire inside the high school.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed 10 people were killed. The suspected shooter, identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Shubert, who has committed to playing baseball at the University of Houston, was shot in the back of the head. He later tweeted he was "completely okay and stable" and was released from the hospital.

I’m so greatful and blessed that god spared me life today. Today I was shot in the back of the head but i am completely okay and stable. — Romeshubert❄️ (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018

Shubert initially did not realize he had been shot when he scaled a large wall in the back of a classroom and ran out of the school.

“I didn’t feel anything," Shubert said. "I was like, ‘How did I make it out without getting shot?’ I had no idea (I’d been shot).”

Shubert described running outside and checking on a friend who was behind a car. He said his friend yelled for him to continue running.

"I had no idea, but he ended up being shot, I think in the leg. I don't think he knew, either, because he was laying on the ground just trying to get some cover."

A gunshot wound to the head, and @rome_shubert17 is out of the hospital in just over 4 hours. His bandage is still fresh, but Rome says he never felt a thing. Only heard a loud ringing. More on his incredible will to survive tonight at 10.#khou11 #prayersforsantafe pic.twitter.com/6CaRGb2OFu — Levi Ismail (@LeviIsmailKHOU) May 18, 2018

Shubert did not feel the gunshot wound in his head until he stopped running.

“One of my friends comes up to me behind me…I was like, ‘I’ve got some blood. Did somebody’s blood get on me?’ And he’s like, ‘No, you got shot in the back of the head.’ I still didn’t feel it. I didn’t start feeling it until I stopped running," Shubert said.

University of Houston baseball tweeted condolences to the Santa Fe students Friday afternoon.

From the Houston Baseball family, we share our deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic event today at Santa Fe High School.



Tonight, the Coogs play for you. pic.twitter.com/RqhQ9vmGpa — Houston Baseball ⚾️ (@UHCougarBB) May 18, 2018

