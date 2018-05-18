SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School student Rome Shubert was one of 10 people wounded Friday when a shooter opened fire inside the high school.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed 10 people were killed. The suspected shooter, identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.
Related: 10 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting; suspect charged
Shubert, who has committed to playing baseball at the University of Houston, was shot in the back of the head. He later tweeted he was "completely okay and stable" and was released from the hospital.
RAW VIDEO: Santa Fe High School pitcher, UH baseball commit speaks about surviving shooting
Shubert initially did not realize he had been shot when he scaled a large wall in the back of a classroom and ran out of the school.
“I didn’t feel anything," Shubert said. "I was like, ‘How did I make it out without getting shot?’ I had no idea (I’d been shot).”
Shubert described running outside and checking on a friend who was behind a car. He said his friend yelled for him to continue running.
"I had no idea, but he ended up being shot, I think in the leg. I don't think he knew, either, because he was laying on the ground just trying to get some cover."
Shubert did not feel the gunshot wound in his head until he stopped running.
“One of my friends comes up to me behind me…I was like, ‘I’ve got some blood. Did somebody’s blood get on me?’ And he’s like, ‘No, you got shot in the back of the head.’ I still didn’t feel it. I didn’t start feeling it until I stopped running," Shubert said.
University of Houston baseball tweeted condolences to the Santa Fe students Friday afternoon.