In only their fourth season, Paetow has been on a roll through the playoffs. Tonight they're taking on the unbeaten College Station Cougars.

HOUSTON — In just their fourth year, the Paetow Panthers are playing for a state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against the College Station Cougars.

The Panthers take their 14-1 record into the title game against the unbeaten Cougars in the 5A Division I matchup. Paetow’s only loss came to Manvel back in October.

Game updates

This one’s been tight from the start.

College Station scored first with an 80-yard scoring strike from Jett Huff to Traylen Suel.

In the second quarter, Patetow came back to tie it at 7 as Bryan Del Cid punched it in from 6 yards out.

College Station went ahead, 14-7, on Marquise Collins’ 37-yard rushing touchdown.

But Paetow answered with Gene Kendall’s 1-yard touchdown run to tie it up at 14 apiece.

There was no scoring in the third quarter, but Paetow took a 21-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter when CJ Dumas scored from one yard out.

Paetow on a roll

Paetow has been racking up points en route to the matchup. Last week, they beat Flour Bluff, 73-14. The week before, they beat Hightower, 35-12. Before that, they beat Cedar Park 65-14.