HOUSTON — In just their fourth year, the Paetow Panthers are playing for a state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against the College Station Cougars.
The Panthers take their 14-1 record into the title game against the unbeaten Cougars in the 5A Division I matchup. Paetow’s only loss came to Manvel back in October.
Game updates
This one’s been tight from the start.
- College Station scored first with an 80-yard scoring strike from Jett Huff to Traylen Suel.
- In the second quarter, Patetow came back to tie it at 7 as Bryan Del Cid punched it in from 6 yards out.
- College Station went ahead, 14-7, on Marquise Collins’ 37-yard rushing touchdown.
- But Paetow answered with Gene Kendall’s 1-yard touchdown run to tie it up at 14 apiece.
- There was no scoring in the third quarter, but Paetow took a 21-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter when CJ Dumas scored from one yard out.
Paetow on a roll
Paetow has been racking up points en route to the matchup. Last week, they beat Flour Bluff, 73-14. The week before, they beat Hightower, 35-12. Before that, they beat Cedar Park 65-14.
While Paetow is going for a title tonight, tomorrow is North Shore's turn. The Mustangs go up against Duncanville for the third time in four years in the Conference 6A Division I championship game.