x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

North Shore taking on Duncanville in Texas 6A Division I title game

North Shore comes in 14-1, taking on 13-1 Duncanville
Credit: KHOU
This photo is from North Shore's win last week over Lake Travis.

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the third time in four years, Duncanville and North Shore will once again be meeting in the Conference 6A Division I championship game.

North Shore came out on top in the 2018 and 2019 matchups. In that 2019 state title game, the Mustangs hit a Hail Mary as time expired for the win.

North Shore comes into the title game 14-1, with their only loss coming against Westfield back in September.

Duncanville is 13-1. Their only loss came to an out-of-state opponent -- California's Mater Dei high School, a perennial national juggernaut known for churning out highly recruited talents.

Scoring summary for Duncanville vs. North Shore

Currently: Duncanville 7, North Shore 7

  • North Shore got on the board first with a three-yard scoring strike from Kaleb Bailey to Jhalyn Bailey.
  • Duncanville's Jordan Crook tied things up with a one-yard TD  

RELATED: Paetow tops College Station in overtime thriller to win 5A Division I championship

RELATED: More than just a trophy: What's at stake for the North Texas football teams playing in championship games on Saturday at AT&T Stadium?

In Other News

Texas High School Football: North Shore heads to state title game; Katy, Tomball fall