North Shore taking on Duncanville in Texas 6A Division I title game

North Shore comes in 14-1, taking on 13-1 Duncanville

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the third time in four years, Duncanville and North Shore will once again be meeting in the Conference 6A Division I championship game.

North Shore came out on top in the 2018 and 2019 matchups. In that 2019 state title game, the Mustangs hit a Hail Mary as time expired for the win.

North Shore comes into the title game 14-1, with their only loss coming against Westfield back in September.

Duncanville is 13-1. Their only loss came to an out-of-state opponent -- California's Mater Dei high School, a perennial national juggernaut known for churning out highly recruited talents.

Scoring summary for Duncanville vs. North Shore

Currently: Duncanville 7, North Shore 7