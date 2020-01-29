CHANDLER, Ariz. — If there weren’t video to prove it, you wouldn’t believe it.

At a varsity high school basketball game in Arizona a high schooler sank the game-winning shot at the buzzer on Tuesday night. On top of that, he was wearing No. 24, Kobe’s number, as the crowd shouted "Kobe!"

“For Kobe,” read the caption on the video, shared to Twitter by Brayden Nako.

Nako said player Trenton McLaughlin is the one who made the three-pointer while wearing No. 24.

Basha High School, of Chandler, won the game 51-48 over Perry High School.

