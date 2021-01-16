Katy routs Cedar Hill to claim ninth state football title

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Katy Tigers are once again state champs after knocking off Cedar Hill in Arlington Saturday in the 6A Division II title game.
Katy led 24-0 at halftime and went on to cruise to a 51-14 win.
It’s the ninth championship for the traditional football powerhouse and fifth under head coach Gary Joseph.
Running back Seth Davis led the offense with 124 yards rushing on 14 carries. Jalen Davis added 109 yards on 23 carries.
Katy has now won state titles in 1959, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2015 and 2021.