Katy routs Cedar Hill to claim ninth state football title

Running back Seth Davis led the offense with 124 yards rushing on 14 carries. Jalen Davis added 109 yards on 23 carries.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Katy Tigers are once again state champs after knocking off Cedar Hill in Arlington Saturday in the 6A Division II title game.

Katy led 24-0 at halftime and went on to cruise to a 51-14 win.

It’s the ninth championship for the traditional football powerhouse and fifth under head coach Gary Joseph.

There are 9 tributes to #KatyFootball State Champions on campus. The first 8 start in 1959, end 2015. The 9th asks, “Are you next?” The 2020 Tiger team just shouted, “HELL, YES - WE ARE TEXAS 6A D2 CHAMPIONS!!!” 51-14. @Katyfootball⁩ ⁦@KatyHighSchool⁩ ⁦@katyisd⁩ pic.twitter.com/CFmQGOh2HK — Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) January 16, 2021