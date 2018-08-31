KATY, Texas - Football kicks off Friday night in Katy, and so does Katy ISD’s new clear bag security policy at its event venues.

When fans enter Legacy Stadium Friday night for Katy's game against North Shore, they’ll have to bring in clear bags. Girls can bring in small clear, or solid-color purses.

“I mean, we have to worry about security. It’s part of the game,” said Katy ISD parent Lance Barton.

The policy is similar to the one at NRG Stadium where only clear backpacks, totes and plastic storage bags are allowed.

Katy ISD schools do not require students to have clear backbacks this year, such as other local districts, including Cy-Fair. This year, however, Katy ISD did implement a new security measure.

“Every student has to wear their lanyard every single day, and if you don’t, you can’t be in the building,” said Katy ISD senior Daniela Maureira.

The lanyard has the student’s name and photo on a tag. Maureira says she’s on the yearbook staff and isn’t sure how the clear bag policy at the stadium will affect her job.

“I go to games and take pictures. Our camera equipment doesn’t come in clear bags, so I think there are some instances where it doesn’t work well. On the other hand, I think it’s smart,” she said.

Many parents say it might be a minor inconvenience for a worthwhile cause – safety.

“I mean, I feel like if someone is going to do something, they’re going to do it," said Megan Angel, who has two children who attend schools in the district. "But it’s nice if there’s an extra measure, so it’s not as easy to bring stuff in that they shouldn’t have."

School officials say the idea is to keep score of who is coming in and what that individual might be carrying. For big-time football fans, seeing the first game of the year in Katy ISD's $70 million stadium is reason enough to follow the rules.

For those headed to the stadium with necessary medical items or equipment, KHOU is told you can have it screened at any main entrance to the stadium before coming in.

