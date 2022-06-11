Inside High School Sports: Cy Fair vs. Memorial, Klein Cain vs. Tomball and more

KHOU 11's Matt Musil has a roundup of high school sports highlights and stories from around the Houston area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Due to extended coverage of the Astros World Series celebration Saturday night, Inside High School Sports didn't run on KHOU 11.

In the video window above, we have the episode of Inside High School sports that would have run Saturday night.

In this week's show, our Game of the week featured a Katy ISD showdown between Morton Ranch and Jordan. We also look at matchups between Cy Fair and Memorial, Klein Cain vs. Tomball, Cy Falls vs. Cy Ranch and more.

We also look at Klein Collins' running back Parker Jenkins and have your Plays of the Week!