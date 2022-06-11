Inside High School Sports: Cy Fair vs. Memorial, Klein Cain vs. Tomball and more

HOUSTON — Due to extended coverage of the Astros World Series celebration Saturday night, Inside High School Sports didn't run on KHOU 11.
In the video window above, we have the episode of Inside High School sports that would have run Saturday night.
In this week's show, our Game of the week featured a Katy ISD showdown between Morton Ranch and Jordan. We also look at matchups between Cy Fair and Memorial, Klein Cain vs. Tomball, Cy Falls vs. Cy Ranch and more.
We also look at Klein Collins' running back Parker Jenkins and have your Plays of the Week!
You can also catch Inside High School Sports on Quest Texas, Channel 55, at 9:30 p.m. And it's available on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV.