HOUSTON — The North Shore Mustangs drew national attention last season when they won the state championship on one of the most amazing plays in high school football history.

How does the team follow that up? Find out by watching “The Program.” The KHOU 11 Sports team brings you an exclusive, behind the scenes look at one of the best high school football teams in Texas.

The special airs this Saturday at 7 p.m. on KHOU 11.