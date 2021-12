Here are the Texas high school football playoff state championship matchups

Some Houston-area teams are among the high school elite. They're headed to Arlington this week to finish out their stellar seasons.

TEXAS, USA — It's time for state championship weekend in Texas! At AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, 24 teams will compete for state titles over the course of four days.

The smaller schools, 1A through 3A, will play their games on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16. The larger schools, 4A through 6A, will play on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18.

Here is a look at the Texas high school playoff pairings in the state championships.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Championship

Duncanville (13-1) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-1), 3 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Championship

Denton Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (15-0), 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Championship

Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0), 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Championship

Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-1) vs. Liberty Hill (13-2), 11 a.m. Saturday

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Championship

Stephenville (15-0) vs. Austin LBJ (15-0), 11 a.m. Friday

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Championship

Gilmer (14-1) vs. China Spring (15-0), 3 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Championship

Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0), 3 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Championship

Gunter (15-0) vs. Franklin (15-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Championship

Shiner (15-0) vs. Hawley (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Championship

Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1), 11 a.m. Thursday

CLASS 1A 6-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

May vs. Westbrook, 11 a.m. Wednesday

CLASS 1A 6-MAN DIVISION II

Strawn vs. Matador Motley County, 2 p.m. Wednesday