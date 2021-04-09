Scores and highlights: Atascocita snaps Allen's 122-game home win streak, plus more Texas high school football scores

Atascocita won big in North Texas Friday Night

HOUSTON — It was an action-packed Friday night under the lights, with key matchups in the Houston area and one big one up north. In that North Texas game, Atascocita went up to Allen and ended the Eagles' 122-game home win streak.

It was the first loss by the Allen team in the home stadium they moved into in 2012. The team hadn't had a home loss since they played back in their old stadium in 2010.

Below are Houston-area high school football scores for the second week of the season.

CLASS 6A



Aldine Eisenhower 54, Channelview 21



Alvin 17, Fort Bend Kempner 0



Beaumont West Brook 48, Tomball Memorial 34



Clear Brook 25, Friendswood 14



Clute Brazoswood 20, Baytown Sterling 19



Cypress Falls 45, Alief Hastings 6



Cypress Ranch 54, Cypress Ridge 24



Cypress Springs 21, Humble 16



Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14



Galena Park North Shore 34, Klein Collins 7



Houston Clear Lake 34, La Porte 28



Houston Memorial 17, Pearland 14, OT



Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 27



Humble Atascocita 41, Allen 20



Humble Summer Creek 87, Spring Dekaney 0



Pasadena Dobie 70, Houston Bellaire 0



Pearland Dawson 58, Houston Heights 19



Spring Westfield 38, Fort Bend Hightower 12



The Woodlands 17, Houston Lamar 7



The Woodlands College Park 24, Bryan 14



Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3



Weatherford 36, Crowley 33



Weslaco East 24, Donna 0



Wolfforth Frenship 62, Clovis, N.M. 0

CLASS 5A



A&M Consolidated 62, Aldine MacArthur 7



Baytown Goose Creek 27, Pasadena South Houston 20



Cleveland 37, Houston North Forest 6



Galena Park 34, Conroe Caney Creek 14



Katy Paetow 43, Katy Morton Ranch 14



Magnolia 20, Brenham 6



Manvel 35, Crosby 21



New Caney 47, Humble Kingwood Park 27



Rosenberg Terry 17, Rosenberg Lamar 14



Texas City 33, Galveston Ball 7



Tomball 52, Aldine Nimitz 0

Willis 49, Huntsville 29



Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28

CLASS 4A

Bridge City 48, Cleveland Tarkington 0

La Marque 34, Sharpstown 6

Liberty 42, Madisonville 14

Needville 24, Santa Fe 6