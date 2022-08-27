x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Houston-area high school football scoreboard

School is back in session and so is high school football! Here are scores from gridirons around the Houston area.

More Videos

HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas.  And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.

We have highlights from action across the Houston area in the video window above.  Included is video from before the Tomball-Stratford game, as the Tomball team presented the parents of Carson Collins their son's framed No. 5 jersey. Carson was killed over the summer. There's also action from the Westfield-Cy Park matchup, as well as Pearland Dawson-Hightower, Shadow Creek-Manvel and Klein Oak-Dekaney. 

Houston-area scoreboard

A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13

Alvin Shadow Creek 32, Manvel 13

Bay City 68, Sweeny 0

Baytown Lee 22, Pasadena South Houston 15

Baytown Sterling 27, Houston Northbrook 0

Bellaire Episcopal 42, Livingston 7

Brookshire Royal 49, Worthing 0

Bryan 68, Waller 21

Bryan Allen Academy 59, Bryan Christian Homeschool 38

Clear Falls 20, Pearland 17

Cleveland 31, Splendora 24

Clute Brazoswood 35, Beaumont United 32

Coldspring-Oakhurst 28, Liberty 21

Columbus 42, Giddings 7

Conroe Caney Creek 33, Pasadena Rayburn 28

Conroe Covenant 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 42

Conroe Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13

Cypress Community Christian 54, Bryan Brazos Christian 0

Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 16

Cypress Springs 28, Fort Bend Bush 12

Cypress Woods 38, Katy Taylor 17

Deer Park 42, La Porte 14

Fort Bend Christian 51, Iowa Colony 7

Fort Bend Hightower 29, Pearland Dawson 17

Galena Park 37, Baytown Goose Creek 36

Galveston Ball 49, La Marque 7

Hempstead 26, Austin Northeast 0

Hitchcock 49, Refugio 12

Houston Heights 54, Cleburne 20

Houston Heights High School (Charter) 54, Cleburne 20

Houston KIPP Northeast 63, Houston KIPP East End 6

Houston King 63, Crosby 7

Houston Lamar 56, Beaumont West Brook 22

Houston Lutheran South 44, Houston Christian 7

Houston Northland Christian 42, Woodlands Legacy Prep 20

Houston Second Baptist 35, Houston St. Pius X 7

Houston St. Thomas 43, Houston St. John's 28

Houston Sterling 54, Houston Spring Woods 14

Houston Stratford 46, Tomball 28

Houston Waltrip 53, Houston North Forest 14

Houston Washington 34, Wharton 6

Houston Westbury 7, Houston Madison 0

Huffman Hargrave 28, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 27

Humble 20, Channelview 14

Jersey Village 56, Alief Hastings 29

Katy 49, League City Clear Springs 16

Katy Paetow 14, Conroe 3

Klein Oak 50, Spring Dekaney 25

New Caney 49, Montgomery 14

New Caney Porter 31, Dayton 14

New Waverly 44, Shepherd 32

Pasadena Dobie 14, Clear Brook 6

Rosenberg Lamar 30, Fort Bend Willowridge 13

Sealy 39, Freeport Brazosport 20

Spring Westfield 63, Cypress Park 3

Stafford 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7

Stratford 42, Spearman 13

Texas City 27, Friendswood 13

The Woodlands Christian 10, John Cooper 7

Tomball Concordia 28, Katy Pope John 0

Tomball Rosehill 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13

Willis 73, Bryan Rudder 14

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out