Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
We have highlights from action across the Houston area in the video window above. Included is video from before the Tomball-Stratford game, as the Tomball team presented the parents of Carson Collins their son's framed No. 5 jersey. Carson was killed over the summer. There's also action from the Westfield-Cy Park matchup, as well as Pearland Dawson-Hightower, Shadow Creek-Manvel and Klein Oak-Dekaney.
Houston-area scoreboard
A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13
Alvin Shadow Creek 32, Manvel 13
Bay City 68, Sweeny 0
Baytown Lee 22, Pasadena South Houston 15
Baytown Sterling 27, Houston Northbrook 0
Bellaire Episcopal 42, Livingston 7
Brookshire Royal 49, Worthing 0
Bryan 68, Waller 21
Bryan Allen Academy 59, Bryan Christian Homeschool 38
Clear Falls 20, Pearland 17
Cleveland 31, Splendora 24
Clute Brazoswood 35, Beaumont United 32
Coldspring-Oakhurst 28, Liberty 21
Columbus 42, Giddings 7
Conroe Caney Creek 33, Pasadena Rayburn 28
Conroe Covenant 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 42
Conroe Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13
Cypress Community Christian 54, Bryan Brazos Christian 0
Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 16
Cypress Springs 28, Fort Bend Bush 12
Cypress Woods 38, Katy Taylor 17
Deer Park 42, La Porte 14
Fort Bend Christian 51, Iowa Colony 7
Fort Bend Hightower 29, Pearland Dawson 17
Galena Park 37, Baytown Goose Creek 36
Galveston Ball 49, La Marque 7
Hempstead 26, Austin Northeast 0
Hitchcock 49, Refugio 12
Houston Heights 54, Cleburne 20
Houston Heights High School (Charter) 54, Cleburne 20
Houston KIPP Northeast 63, Houston KIPP East End 6
Houston King 63, Crosby 7
Houston Lamar 56, Beaumont West Brook 22
Houston Lutheran South 44, Houston Christian 7
Houston Northland Christian 42, Woodlands Legacy Prep 20
Houston Second Baptist 35, Houston St. Pius X 7
Houston St. Thomas 43, Houston St. John's 28
Houston Sterling 54, Houston Spring Woods 14
Houston Stratford 46, Tomball 28
Houston Waltrip 53, Houston North Forest 14
Houston Washington 34, Wharton 6
Houston Westbury 7, Houston Madison 0
Huffman Hargrave 28, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 27
Humble 20, Channelview 14
Jersey Village 56, Alief Hastings 29
Katy 49, League City Clear Springs 16
Katy Paetow 14, Conroe 3
Klein Oak 50, Spring Dekaney 25
New Caney 49, Montgomery 14
New Caney Porter 31, Dayton 14
New Waverly 44, Shepherd 32
Pasadena Dobie 14, Clear Brook 6
Rosenberg Lamar 30, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
Sealy 39, Freeport Brazosport 20
Spring Westfield 63, Cypress Park 3
Stafford 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7
Stratford 42, Spearman 13
Texas City 27, Friendswood 13
The Woodlands Christian 10, John Cooper 7
Tomball Concordia 28, Katy Pope John 0
Tomball Rosehill 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13
Willis 73, Bryan Rudder 14