Friday night high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — High school football is in full swing across the Houston area, and we've got you covered with scores and highlights. And make sure to check out Inside High School Sports for full highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. on KHOU 11.
Allen 49, Houston King 14
Alvin 41, Cleveland 20
Channelview 35, Aldine MacArthur 9
Conroe 56, Aldine Eisenhower 7
Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54
Cypress Fairbanks 63, Cypress Park 21
Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14
Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0
Fort Bend Austin 38, Houston Westbury 35
Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 28
Humble Summer Creek 56, Clear Falls 28
Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28
Katy Mayde Creek 49, Waller 27
Katy Tompkins 38, Cypress Bridgeland 14
Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0
Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14
La Porte 47, Alief Elsik 14
Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7
Pasadena Rayburn 20, Houston Milby 0
Spring Dekaney 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 38
The Woodlands 37, Houston Lamar 23
Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7
Barbers Hill 42, Montgomery 10
Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7
Baytown Lee 38, Clear Brook 23
Brenham 42, Belton 7
College Station 52, FW Nolan 7
Dayton 60, Houston Waltrip 21
Galena Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Galveston Ball 7, Texas City 0
Houston Madison 42, Yates 6
Huntsville 21, Bryan 14
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Fort Bend Elkins 42
New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0
Richmond Foster 50, Fort Bend Travis 7
Rosenberg Terry 20, Rosenberg Lamar 3
Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22
Brookshire Royal 30, Houston Furr 12
Navasota 27, Madisonville 21
Needville 44, Livingston 19
Sealy 48, Smithville 0
Shepherd 30, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Wharton 33, Worthing 29
Columbus 44, La Grange 7
New Waverly 29, Teague 14
Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0
Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Alvin Living Stones 21
Bryan St. Joseph 66, Katy Faith West 21
Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0
Dallas Christian 32, Fort Bend Christian 28
Houston Kinkaid 30, Tomball Homeschool 14
Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15
Houston St. John’s 48, Houston Christian 14
Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14
Houston St. Thomas 42, Lumberton 24
Houston Texas Christian 38, Chester 29
Houston Westbury Christian 101, CC Coastal Christian 70
Katy Pope John 20, Houston The Village 0
Alvin Shadow Creek 37, League City Clear Springs 26
Houston Heights 41, Cypress Springs 34
Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30
Woodlands Legacy Prep 21, Tomball Rosehill 14