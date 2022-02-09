x
High School

Friday night high school football scoreboard

It's the second full week of high school football around the Houston area.

HOUSTON — High school football is in full swing across the Houston area, and we've got you covered with scores and highlights. And make sure to check out Inside High School Sports for full highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. on KHOU 11.

Allen 49, Houston King 14

Alvin 41, Cleveland 20

Channelview 35, Aldine MacArthur 9

Conroe 56, Aldine Eisenhower 7

Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54

Cypress Fairbanks 63, Cypress Park 21

Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14

Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0

Fort Bend Austin 38, Houston Westbury 35

Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 28

Humble Summer Creek 56, Clear Falls 28

Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28

Katy Mayde Creek 49, Waller 27

Katy Tompkins 38, Cypress Bridgeland 14

Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0

Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14

La Porte 47, Alief Elsik 14

Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7

Pasadena Rayburn 20, Houston Milby 0

Spring Dekaney 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 38

The Woodlands 37, Houston Lamar 23

Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7

Barbers Hill 42, Montgomery 10

Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7

Baytown Lee 38, Clear Brook 23

Brenham 42, Belton 7

College Station 52, FW Nolan 7

Dayton 60, Houston Waltrip 21

Galena Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Galveston Ball 7, Texas City 0

Houston Madison 42, Yates 6

Huntsville 21, Bryan 14

Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Fort Bend Elkins 42

New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0

Richmond Foster 50, Fort Bend Travis 7

Rosenberg Terry 20, Rosenberg Lamar 3

Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22

Brookshire Royal 30, Houston Furr 12

Navasota 27, Madisonville 21

Needville 44, Livingston 19

Sealy 48, Smithville 0

Shepherd 30, Cleveland Tarkington 14

Wharton 33, Worthing 29

Columbus 44, La Grange 7

New Waverly 29, Teague 14

Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Alvin Living Stones 21

Bryan St. Joseph 66, Katy Faith West 21

Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0

Dallas Christian 32, Fort Bend Christian 28

Houston Kinkaid 30, Tomball Homeschool 14

Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15

Houston St. John’s 48, Houston Christian 14

Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14

Houston St. Thomas 42, Lumberton 24

Houston Texas Christian 38, Chester 29

Houston Westbury Christian 101, CC Coastal Christian 70

Katy Pope John 20, Houston The Village 0

Alvin Shadow Creek 37, League City Clear Springs 26

Houston Heights 41, Cypress Springs 34

Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30

Woodlands Legacy Prep 21, Tomball Rosehill 14
 

