Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed high school football Friday night and, as we do every week, we're keeping you up to date on scores and highlights from around the Houston area. Watch video highlights from Daniel Gotera in the video window above. And below are scores from gridirons across the area.
CLASS 6A
- Aldine Nimitz 51, Aldine Davis 15
- Alief Hastings 31, Alief Elsik 14
- Alvin Shadow Creek 52, Alvin 0
- Channelview 48, Pasadena Dobie 35
- Clear Brook 16, League City Clear Creek 14
- Conroe Oak Ridge 54, Cleveland 0
- Cypress Bridgeland 24, Cypress Ranch 17
- Dickinson 49, Clute Brazoswood 9
- Fort Bend Bush 13, Fort Bend Elkins 0
- Galena Park North Shore 56, Beaumont West Brook 7
- Houston King 55, Beaumont United 0
- Houston Stratford 59, Houston Spring Woods 0
- Humble Summer Creek 56, Humble Kingwood 7
- Jordan 31, Katy Seven Lakes 21
- Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Paetow 24
- Klein 37, Waller 7
- Klein Collins 18, Klein Forest 17
- Jersey Village 36, Cypress Creek 21
- League City Clear Springs 38, Houston Clear Lake 7
- Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 14
- Spring 34, Aldine MacArthur 0
- The Woodlands 34, The Woodlands College Park 3
CLASS 5A
- Brenham 17, Rosenberg Lamar 3
- Crosby 69, Baytown Sterling 21
- Fort Bend Hightower 50, Richmond George Ranch 0
- Friendswood 30, Rosenberg Terry 6
- Fulshear 23, Magnolia West 20
- Galveston Ball 63, Houston Milby 0
- Houston Austin 22, Sharpstown 0
- Houston Heights 45, Houston Westside 37
- Houston Waltrip 22, Houston Sterling 21
- New Caney Porter 35, La Porte 14
- Port Arthur Memorial 63, Baytown Goose Creek 13
- Port Neches-Groves 35, Dayton 28
- Texas City 50, Fort Bend Willowridge 6
- Tomball 35, Tomball Memorial 27
- Willis 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0
CLASS 4A
- Brookshire Royal 52, Wharton 12
- Huffman Hargrave 29, Splendora 0
- Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Livingston 12
- Stafford 14, Freeport Brazosport 7
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
- Bay Area Christian 21, Houston Northside Home 14
- Baytown Christian 67, Conroe Covenant 64
- Bellaire Episcopal 43, Dallas St. Mark 14
- Houston Kinkaid 20, Dallas Episcopal 17
- Houston Lutheran South 41, Beaumont Kelly 7
- Houston Northland Christian 62, Houston Lutheran North 14
- Houston Second Baptist 28, Fort Bend Christian 7
- Houston St. John’s 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 28
- Houston St. Pius X 2, Houston The Village 0Houston St. Thomas 35, Tomball Concordia 7
- Houston Westbury Christian def. St. Francis Episcopal Day, forfeit
- The Woodlands Christian 41, Katy Pope John 0