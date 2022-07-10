x
High School

Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

It was another action-packed Friday night under the lights.

HOUSTON — High school football in the Houston area is in full swing. KHOU 11's Matt Musil has highlights in the video window above and the scores are below. If you have high school football highlights to share with us, upload them to to the Near Me feature of our news app

CLASS 6A


Aldine MacArthur 30, Aldine Eisenhower 0

Alief Taylor 33, Alief Hastings 0

Alvin Shadow Creek 62, Alief Elsik 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 50, Grand Oaks 7

Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 7

Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16

Deer Park 51, Pasadena 10

Dickinson 31, Clear Falls 22

Fort Bend Clements 20, Fort Bend Travis 17

Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Summer Creek 27

Houston Clear Lake 17, Clear Brook 13

Houston King 42, Humble Kingwood 21

Houston Memorial 51, Houston Spring Woods 0

Humble Atascocita 38, Beaumont United 0

Katy Morton Ranch 45, Katy Taylor 31

Katy Seven Lakes 24, Katy Mayde Creek 13

League City Clear Springs 38, Clute Brazoswood 21

Pasadena Dobie 57, Pasadena Memorial 30

Pearland 40, Alvin 7

Spring Dekaney 31, Aldine Davis 0


CLASS 5A


Barbers Hill 43, Baytown Lee 14

Brenham 47, Montgomery 14

College Station 17, Cedar Park 0

Crosby 26, New Caney Porter 21

Dayton 49, Galena Park 0

Fort Bend Hightower 45, Fort Bend Dulles 14

Fort Bend Marshall 40, Texas City 0

Houston MSTC 13, Houston Chavez 12

Huntsville 24, Bryan Rudder 10

Magnolia West 26, Magnolia 21

New Caney 50, Conroe 28

Santa Fe 41, Nederland 18

Tomball 62, Waller 13

Willis 49, The Woodlands College Park 24

Wisdom 13, Houston Northside 12

Worthing 30, Houston Wheatley 17

CLASS 4A


Houston Furr 39, Yates 36

Houston Washington 61, Houston North Forest 0

La Marque 30, Sweeny 20

Liberty 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 29

Livingston 69, Huffman Hargrave 34

Navasota 41, Needville 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS


Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston St. John’s 0

Bryan Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17

Bryan St. Joseph 59, Galveston O’Connell 6

Cypress Community Christian 40, Houston Christian 26

Fort Bend Christian 49, Houston Lutheran South 0

Houston Kinkaid 49, Dallas St. Mark 14

Houston Northland Christian 42, Alpha Omega 0

Houston Northside Home 46, Frassati Catholic 8

Houston Second Baptist 45, Houston St. John’s 0

Houston Second Baptist 45, Katy Pope John 0

Houston St. Pius X 21, Tomball Concordia 14

Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Central Catholic 18

Lake Jackson Brazosport 48, Second Baptist School University Model 0

Pasadena First Baptist 69, Houston Westbury Christian 12

The Woodlands Christian 42, Beaumont Kelly 7

Woodlands Legacy Prep 41, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38

