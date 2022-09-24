x
High School

Houston-area high school sports scores and highlights

It was another big night under the Friday night lights for high school football in the Houston area.

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night on gridirons across the Houston area.  In the video window above, KHOU 11sports reporter Daniel Gotera has your high school football highlights, and below are scores from around the Houston area from the Associated Press and Scorestream. And make sure to catch Inside High School Sports for more highlights and stories.  That airs on KHOU 11 on Saturday at 11 p.m. You can also stream it on KHOU 11+ on FireTV and Roku.

CLASS 6A


Aldine Davis 57, Aldine 7

Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Pearland 20

Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 13

Clute Brazoswood 42, League City Clear Creek 21

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Stratford 31

Cypress Ranch 49, Cypress Woods 17

Cypress Ridge 47, Houston Northbrook 12

Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Austin 6

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont United 0

Houston King 42, Humble 21

Houston Lamar 35, Houston Heights 21

Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Alief Elsik 13

Humble Atascocita 56, Humble Kingwood 0

Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Tomball 38, Klein 35

Klein Collins 42, Klein Oak 7

La Porte 34, Barbers Hill 27

League City Clear Springs 38, Dickinson 35

Pearland Dawson 64, Alief Hastings 0

Spring Westfield 61, Spring 22

The Woodlands 63, Conroe 7

CLASS 5A


Angleton 48, Magnolia 37

Baytown Lee 51, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 27

College Station 38, Leander 10

Dayton 51, Santa Fe 27

Fulshear 50, Rosenberg Terry 19

Houston Sterling 56, Sharpstown 0

Houston Madison 54, Austin 0

Houston Worthing 55, Scarborough 0

Houston Milby 33, Wisdom 10

Houston Westside 48, Chavez 0

Houston Booker T. Washington 48, Kashmere 0

Houston Furr 62, Wheatley 13

Humble Kingwood Park 49, Crosby 22

Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14

Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21

Richmond Foster 41, Friendswood 0

Texas City 41, Galena Park 7

Willis 63, Grand Oaks 3

CLASS 4A



Bay City 7, Freeport Brazosport 0

Bellville 63, La Marque 6

Houston Washington 48, Houston Kashmere 0

Jasper 21, Liberty 14

Livingston 21, Madisonville 9

Sealy 48, West Columbia Charter 18

Shepherd 34, Crockett 26

Silsbee 48, West Orange-Stark 27

Stafford 34, Needville 7

Wharton 28, Sweeny 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS


Bay Area Christian 26, Bryan Brazos Christian 6

Baytown Christian 50, Grace Christian 0

Bellaire Episcopal 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 12

Conroe Covenant 70, Katy Faith West 14

Houston Kinkaid 44, Houston Second Baptist 31

Houston Second Baptist 36, Galveston O’Connell 26

Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Lutheran South 7

Houston St. Thomas 42, Plano John Paul II 0

Houston Westbury Christian 65, Beaumont Legacy Christian 58

Pasadena First Baptist 62, Logos Prep 16

OTHER


Fulshear 50, Rosenberg Terry 19

Houston Northside Home 41, Evadale 7

Second Baptist School University Model 36, Galveston O’Connell 26


 

