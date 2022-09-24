Houston-area high school sports scores and highlights

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night on gridirons across the Houston area. In the video window above, KHOU 11sports reporter Daniel Gotera has your high school football highlights, and below are scores from around the Houston area from the Associated Press and Scorestream. And make sure to catch Inside High School Sports for more highlights and stories. That airs on KHOU 11 on Saturday at 11 p.m. You can also stream it on KHOU 11+ on FireTV and Roku.
CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 57, Aldine 7
Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Pearland 20
Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 13
Clute Brazoswood 42, League City Clear Creek 21
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Stratford 31
Cypress Ranch 49, Cypress Woods 17
Cypress Ridge 47, Houston Northbrook 12
Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Austin 6
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont United 0
Houston King 42, Humble 21
Houston Lamar 35, Houston Heights 21
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Alief Elsik 13
Humble Atascocita 56, Humble Kingwood 0
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Tomball 38, Klein 35
Klein Collins 42, Klein Oak 7
La Porte 34, Barbers Hill 27
League City Clear Springs 38, Dickinson 35
Pearland Dawson 64, Alief Hastings 0
Spring Westfield 61, Spring 22
The Woodlands 63, Conroe 7
CLASS 5A
Angleton 48, Magnolia 37
Baytown Lee 51, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 27
College Station 38, Leander 10
Dayton 51, Santa Fe 27
Fulshear 50, Rosenberg Terry 19
Houston Sterling 56, Sharpstown 0
Houston Madison 54, Austin 0
Houston Worthing 55, Scarborough 0
Houston Milby 33, Wisdom 10
Houston Westside 48, Chavez 0
Houston Booker T. Washington 48, Kashmere 0
Houston Furr 62, Wheatley 13
Humble Kingwood Park 49, Crosby 22
Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14
Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21
Richmond Foster 41, Friendswood 0
Texas City 41, Galena Park 7
Willis 63, Grand Oaks 3
CLASS 4A
Bay City 7, Freeport Brazosport 0
Bellville 63, La Marque 6
Houston Furr 62, Houston Wheatley 13
Houston Washington 48, Houston Kashmere 0
Jasper 21, Liberty 14
Livingston 21, Madisonville 9
Sealy 48, West Columbia Charter 18
Shepherd 34, Crockett 26
Silsbee 48, West Orange-Stark 27
Stafford 34, Needville 7
Wharton 28, Sweeny 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bay Area Christian 26, Bryan Brazos Christian 6
Baytown Christian 50, Grace Christian 0
Bellaire Episcopal 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 12
Conroe Covenant 70, Katy Faith West 14
Houston Kinkaid 44, Houston Second Baptist 31
Houston Second Baptist 36, Galveston O’Connell 26
Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Lutheran South 7
Houston St. Thomas 42, Plano John Paul II 0
Houston Westbury Christian 65, Beaumont Legacy Christian 58
Pasadena First Baptist 62, Logos Prep 16
OTHER
Houston Northside Home 41, Evadale 7
