Football Friday Night: Houston-area high school scores and highlights

HOUSTON — District races are heating up in high school football across the state. Check out some of the scores and highlights from your Houston-area Football Friday Night!
And don't miss Matt Musil's Inside High School Sports for a complete roundup of everything happening across the Houston area, Saturdays at 11 p.m.
CLASS 6A
- Aldine Nimitz 63, Aldine 0
- Alvin 29, Alief Elsik 26
- Alvin Shadow Creek 16, Pearland Dawson 10
- Bryan 50, Hewitt Midway 21
- Channelview 20, Deer Park 14
- Clear Falls 48, Clute Brazoswood 24
- Conroe 51, Grand Oaks 28
- Cypress Fairbanks 62, Houston Spring Woods 0
- Fort Bend Clements 17, Fort Bend Bush 7
- Houston Bellaire 37, Houston MSTC 14
- Houston Lamar 45, Houston Chavez 0
- Houston Memorial 56, Jersey Village 28
- Houston Strake Jesuit 57, Alief Hastings 21
- Humble Atascocita 39, Houston King 6
- Humble Kingwood 28, Beaumont West Brook 13
- Jordan 34, Katy Taylor 14
- Katy 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
- Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Mayde Creek 28
- Klein Cain 25, Klein Collins 21
- La Porte 52, Baytown Sterling 3
- League City Clear Springs 42, League City Clear Creek 14
- North Shore Houston 56, Humble 14
- Pearland 27, Alief Taylor 16
- Spring Dekaney 28, Spring 23
- The Woodlands 63, Conroe Caney Creek 0
CLASS 5A
- Angleton 35, Friendswood 21
- Baytown Lee 28, Port Arthur Memorial 24
- Brenham 48, Bryan Rudder 21
- Dayton 34, Texas City 25
- Houston Madison 52, Wisdom 10
- Manvel 58, Magnolia 27
- Montgomery Lake Creek 46, Huntsville 6
- Nederland 42, Galena Park 7
- New Caney 71, Cleveland 0
- Port Lavaca Calhoun 24, Beeville Jones 21
- Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7
- Tomball 20, Klein Forest 17
CLASS 4A
- Bay City 58, Needville 0
- Brookshire Royal 49, Sweeny 7
- Houston Washington 57, Yates 20
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville 55, Splendora 9
- Navasota 37, Stafford 35
- Sealy 54, Wharton 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
- Beaumont Kelly 21, Katy Pope John 16
- Bellaire Episcopal 21, Houston Kinkaid 15
- Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6
- Cypress Community Christian 63, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14
- Fort Bend Chargers 85, Bellville Faith 40
- Fort Bend Christian 27, The Woodlands Christian 7
- Houston Northland Christian 49, Tomball Rosehill 43
- Houston Second Baptist 26, Houston Lutheran South 7
- Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village , forfeit
- Houston St. John’s 35, Dallas Episcopal 21
- Irving Cistercian 45, Houston Christian 28
- Katy Faith West def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit
- KIPP Sunnyside 42, Houston KIPP 0
- Lake Jackson Brazosport 60, Divine Savior Academy 22
- Tomball Homeschool 28, DASCHE 6
- Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16