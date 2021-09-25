x
High School

Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

It was another big night under the Friday night lights. KHOU 11's Matt Musil has your highlights.

HOUSTON — Friday night means football around the Houston area and we've got your scores and highlights.

CLASS 6A


Aldine Nimitz 3, Aldine MacArthur 0

Alvin 36, Alief Elsik 20

Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14

Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0

Deer Park 65, Pasadena Rayburn 0

 Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7

 Fort Bend Bush 28, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7

Houston Clear Lake 49, Clear Brook 33

Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17

Houston Westside 42, Houston Bellaire 16

Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0

Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7

 Klein Cain 42, Klein 14

 Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8

Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20

Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7

The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13

CLASS 5A


Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14

Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7

Bryan Rudder 31, Huntsville 28, OT

 College Station 35, New Caney 6

 Crosby 52, Dayton 21

Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0

Galena Park 42, Houston Madison 41

Galveston Ball 24, Baytown Goose Creek 6

 Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0

 Magnolia 37, Cleveland 12

 Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0

Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0

Tomball 48, Tomball Memorial 35

CLASS 4A


Houston Wheatley 50, Worthing 0

Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7

La Grange 56, Lago Vista 43

Liberty 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Livingston 24, Madisonville 14

Sealy 38, Bay City 14

Stafford 67, Wharton 3

OTHER


Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21

Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16

Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15

Houston Northside Home 51, Houston Mt. Carmel 6