Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

HOUSTON — Friday night means football around the Houston area and we've got your scores and highlights.
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 3, Aldine MacArthur 0
Alvin 36, Alief Elsik 20
Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14
Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0
Deer Park 65, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7
Fort Bend Bush 28, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7
Houston Clear Lake 49, Clear Brook 33
Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17
Houston Westside 42, Houston Bellaire 16
Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0
Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7
Klein Cain 42, Klein 14
Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8
Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20
Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7
The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13
CLASS 5A
Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14
Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7
Bryan Rudder 31, Huntsville 28, OT
College Station 35, New Caney 6
Crosby 52, Dayton 21
Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0
Galena Park 42, Houston Madison 41
Galveston Ball 24, Baytown Goose Creek 6
Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0
Magnolia 37, Cleveland 12
Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0
Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0
Tomball 48, Tomball Memorial 35
CLASS 4A
Houston Wheatley 50, Worthing 0
Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7
La Grange 56, Lago Vista 43
Liberty 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
Livingston 24, Madisonville 14
Sealy 38, Bay City 14
Stafford 67, Wharton 3
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21
Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16
Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15
Houston Northside Home 51, Houston Mt. Carmel 6