High School

Houston-area high school football scoreboard

Scores and highlights from another big week of high school football across the Houston area

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night under the lights across the Houston area. High school football is in full swing and we've got your scores below.  And above are highlights from KHOU 11's Matt Musil. He'll have extended highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Inside High School Sports. 

CLASS 6A

Bryan 31, Randle 10

Clute Brazoswood 63, Houston Westbury 13

Conroe 28, Willis 24

Cypress Falls 30, Cypress Lakes 0

Deer Park 35, Clear Brook 14

Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7

Fort Bend Travis 32, Fort Bend Dulles 25

Houston Clear Lake 42, Channelview 21

Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7

Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26

Katy 41, Katy Morton Ranch 20

Katy Cinco Ranch 42, Katy Tompkins 14

La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20

League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18

CLASS 5A

Barbers Hill 28, Crosby 27

Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen 14

Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen Chaparral 14

Cleveland 0, The Woodlands College Park 0

Galveston Ball 55, Houston Sterling 0

Granbury 29, Cleburne 26

Houston Milby 41, Houston Northside 0

Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0

Magnolia 42, Rosenberg Terry 14

Magnolia West 51, Fort Bend Kempner 3

Manvel 24, Friendswood 14

Montgomery Lake Creek 71, Houston Bellaire 0

New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7

CLASS 4A

Bay City 22, Sealy 17

Brookshire Royal 35, Fort Bend Willowridge 28

Cleveland Tarkington 40, Beaumont Kelly 21

Houston Kashmere 48, Houston KIPP Northeast 12

Livingston 48, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 47

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

Shepherd 38, Hempstead 7

Silsbee 49, Freeport Brazosport 20

Stafford 21, Rosenberg Lamar 10 

PRIVATE SCHOOLS  

Bay Area Christian 26, Tomball Rosehill 14

Baytown Christian 58, Bryan St. Joseph 12

Bellaire Episcopal 38, FW Nolan 34

Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0

Conroe Covenant 64, Logos Prep 58

Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28

Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21

Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35

Houston Texas Christian 77, Houston Westbury Christian 39

Shiner St. Paul 49, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6

Tomball Concordia 21, Houston Lutheran South 11

Fort Bend Christian 17, Addison Trinity 8

Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28

KIPP Sunnyside 51, Houston Lutheran North 0

    

