Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night under the lights across the Houston area. High school football is in full swing and we've got your scores below. And above are highlights from KHOU 11's Matt Musil. He'll have extended highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Inside High School Sports.
CLASS 6A
Bryan 31, Randle 10
Clute Brazoswood 63, Houston Westbury 13
Conroe 28, Willis 24
Cypress Falls 30, Cypress Lakes 0
Deer Park 35, Clear Brook 14
Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7
Fort Bend Travis 32, Fort Bend Dulles 25
Houston Clear Lake 42, Channelview 21
Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7
Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26
Katy 41, Katy Morton Ranch 20
Katy Cinco Ranch 42, Katy Tompkins 14
La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20
League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18
CLASS 5A
Barbers Hill 28, Crosby 27
Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen 14
Cleveland 0, The Woodlands College Park 0
Galveston Ball 55, Houston Sterling 0
Granbury 29, Cleburne 26
Houston Milby 41, Houston Northside 0
Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0
Magnolia 42, Rosenberg Terry 14
Magnolia West 51, Fort Bend Kempner 3
Manvel 24, Friendswood 14
Montgomery Lake Creek 71, Houston Bellaire 0
New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7
CLASS 4A
Bay City 22, Sealy 17
Brookshire Royal 35, Fort Bend Willowridge 28
Cleveland Tarkington 40, Beaumont Kelly 21
Houston Kashmere 48, Houston KIPP Northeast 12
Livingston 48, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 47
Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14
Shepherd 38, Hempstead 7
Silsbee 49, Freeport Brazosport 20
Stafford 21, Rosenberg Lamar 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bay Area Christian 26, Tomball Rosehill 14
Baytown Christian 58, Bryan St. Joseph 12
Bellaire Episcopal 38, FW Nolan 34
Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0
Conroe Covenant 64, Logos Prep 58
Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28
Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21
Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35
Houston Texas Christian 77, Houston Westbury Christian 39
Shiner St. Paul 49, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6
Tomball Concordia 21, Houston Lutheran South 11
Fort Bend Christian 17, Addison Trinity 8
Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28
KIPP Sunnyside 51, Houston Lutheran North 0