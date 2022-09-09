Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — It was another full slate of high school football games across the Houston area. Below are scores from Houston-area games played Thursday and Friday and in the window above are Matt Musil's Friday night highlights.
On Saturday night at 11p.m. on KHOU 11, get a full wrap-up of all the high school action on Inside High School Sports!
6A
Aldine Davis 31, Houston Westside 7
Aldine MacArthur 28, Cypress Lakes 14
Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21
Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9
Bryan 55, Brenham 42
Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24
Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT
Clute Brazoswood 70, Houston Northbrook 12
Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Creek 14
Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21
Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3
Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25
Houston Chavez 42, Houston Spring Woods 27
Houston King 45, Pearland 7
Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Spring 21
Humble 45, Spring Dekaney 35
Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0
Fulshear 53, Magnolia 50
La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17
The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14
Tomball Memorial 45, Aldine Eisenhower 41
5A
Angleton 24, Manvel 21
Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7
College Station 45, Temple 35
Crosby 41, Baytown Lee 21
Dayton 35, Montgomery 28
Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Travis 7
Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0
Galveston Ball 39, Houston Madison 0
Humble Kingwood Park 28, New Caney Porter 21
Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29
New Caney 62, Willis 28
North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14
Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
Texas City 22, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 19
Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21
4A
Bellville 35, Navasota 0
Brookshire Royal 35, Iowa Colony 28
Cleveland Tarkington 49, Huntington 12
Houston Furr 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0
Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26
Huffman Hargrave 24, Needville 14
Splendora 73, Galena Park 18
Stafford 28, Sealy 27
Wharton 29, Yates 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6
Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14
Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bryan St. Joseph 14
Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Houston The Village 0
Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0
Galveston O’Connell 30, St. Francis Episcopal Day 20
Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13
Houston Lutheran South 29, Cypress Community Christian 0
Houston Northland Christian 40, Victoria St. Joseph 30
Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28
Houston Westbury Christian 102, Second Baptist School University Model 54
Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24
The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7
Tomball Concordia 49, Beaumont Kelly 7
Tomball Rosehill 41, Thrall 25
Woodlands Legacy Prep 39, Frassati Catholic 6