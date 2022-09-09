x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Houston-area high school football scoreboard

Check scores and highlights from gridirons across the Houston area.

More Videos

HOUSTON — It was another full slate of high school football games across the Houston area.  Below are scores from Houston-area games played Thursday and Friday and in the window above are Matt Musil's Friday night highlights. 

On Saturday night at 11p.m. on KHOU 11, get a full wrap-up of all the high school action on Inside High School Sports!

6A


Aldine Davis 31, Houston Westside 7

Aldine MacArthur 28, Cypress Lakes 14

Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21

Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9

Bryan 55, Brenham 42

Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24

Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT

Clute Brazoswood 70, Houston Northbrook 12

Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14

 Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Creek 14

Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21

Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3

Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25

Houston Chavez 42, Houston Spring Woods 27

Houston King 45, Pearland 7

Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Spring 21

Humble 45, Spring Dekaney 35

Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0

Fulshear 53, Magnolia 50

La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17

The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14

Tomball Memorial 45, Aldine Eisenhower 41

5A

 Angleton 24, Manvel 21

Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7

College Station 45, Temple 35

Crosby 41, Baytown Lee 21

Dayton 35, Montgomery 28

Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Travis 7

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0

Galveston Ball 39, Houston Madison 0

Humble Kingwood Park 28, New Caney Porter 21

Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29

New Caney 62, Willis 28

North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14

Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0

Texas City 22, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 19

Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21

4A

Bellville 35, Navasota 0

Brookshire Royal 35, Iowa Colony 28

Cleveland Tarkington 49, Huntington 12

Houston Furr 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0

Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26

Huffman Hargrave 24, Needville 14

Splendora 73, Galena Park 18

Stafford 28, Sealy 27

Wharton 29, Yates 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6

Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14

 Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bryan St. Joseph 14

Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Houston The Village 0

Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0

Galveston O’Connell 30, St. Francis Episcopal Day 20

Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13

Houston Lutheran South 29, Cypress Community Christian 0

Houston Northland Christian 40, Victoria St. Joseph 30

Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28

Houston Westbury Christian 102, Second Baptist School University Model 54

Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24

The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7

Tomball Concordia 49, Beaumont Kelly 7

Tomball Rosehill 41, Thrall 25

Woodlands Legacy Prep 39, Frassati Catholic 6


 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out