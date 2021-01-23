HISD to resume all sports on Monday, Jan. 25

All district-level varsity competitions as well as non-district events, including tournaments, will resume as scheduled, the district said late Friday.

HOUSTON — As we continue to monitor public health conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, HISD is reinstating all athletic and UIL events, effective Monday, January 25.

Previously suspended sports at the middle school, junior varsity and freshman levels will also resume. This includes middle school cross country, football, swim, and volleyball seasons and club sports.