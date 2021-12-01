x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

High School

HISD cancels all sports activities except district high school varsity games, due to COVID-19 concerns

The district said they'll re-evaluate the decision on January 22.

HISD is canceling most sports activities due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Harris County.

Only high school varsity teams will take part in district competitions through January 22.

List of canceled events

  • Non-district high school competitions, including tournaments, junior varsity, freshmen games or club sports 
  • Middle school, cross country, football, swimming and volleyball seasons are being suspended until further notice. 
  • HISD will be re-evaluating the basketball, track & field and soccer seasons for middle schools. 

The district said it will re-evaluate the decision regarding all sports on Friday, January 22.

Related Articles