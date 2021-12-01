HISD cancels all sports activities except district high school varsity games, due to COVID-19 concerns

The district said they'll re-evaluate the decision on January 22.

HISD is canceling most sports activities due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Harris County.

Only high school varsity teams will take part in district competitions through January 22.

List of canceled events

Non-district high school competitions, including tournaments, junior varsity, freshmen games or club sports

Middle school, cross country, football, swimming and volleyball seasons are being suspended until further notice.

HISD will be re-evaluating the basketball, track & field and soccer seasons for middle schools.