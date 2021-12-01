HISD cancels all sports activities except district high school varsity games, due to COVID-19 concerns

HISD is canceling most sports activities due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Harris County.
Only high school varsity teams will take part in district competitions through January 22.
List of canceled events
- Non-district high school competitions, including tournaments, junior varsity, freshmen games or club sports
- Middle school, cross country, football, swimming and volleyball seasons are being suspended until further notice.
- HISD will be re-evaluating the basketball, track & field and soccer seasons for middle schools.
The district said it will re-evaluate the decision regarding all sports on Friday, January 22.