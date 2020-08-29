Friday night high school football kicks off in Texas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Inside the stadium, everyone has to wear masks, buy tickets online before and sit on every other bleacher not marked by red tape.

EAST BERNARD, Texas — It’s week one of high school football here in Texas. For many, it’s finally a small sense of normalcy.

Football is back in East Bernard.

“Oh, I love it. I'm glad they were able to have it this year," Larry Jochec said.

Friday night lights has kicked off, but under new rules.

“We’re in Texas, baby," Serafin Mendez said.

“We love Friday night lights. We’re so happy to have it this year," Nannette Baucom said.

“I feel safe. You see everybody nearly wearing masks," Bob Hudgins said.

Some of the first to start the season, it was East Bernard against Edna.

“Oh, I love it. It gets you back out and lets you socialize a little bit, somewhat normal instead of having to be at home all the time," Jochec said.

The stadium can only have 50 percent capacity. Once inside, everyone has to wear masks, buy tickets online before and sit on every other bleacher, not marked by red tape.

But even with the new precautions, fans say it’s a small sense of normalcy. They’re just thankful for a season many thought wouldn’t happen.

“We didn’t think it would, but we’re very excited that it is," Baucom said.

It's a touchdown in more ways than one.