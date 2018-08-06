CYPRESS – The Cy Ranch baseball program is on its way to meeting expectations.

The Mustangs were ranked No. 5 in Perfect Game’s Preseason National Rankings and have now advanced to state.

Cy Ranch has one of the best pitching staffs in recent memory, led by senior Ty Madden, a Texas commit, who was picked by Kansas City in the 34th round of the First-Year Player Draft.

Junior Matt Thompson is also regarded as one of the nation’s top five prospects in the 2019 class.

In the semifinals, Cy Ranch will meet Reagan on Friday in Round Rock.

